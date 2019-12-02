Joseph Childers, principal at Atkins Academic and Technical High School, died unexpectedly Sunday night.
“This is a sad and difficult time for our students, families and the staff at Atkins High School,” said Angela Hairston, superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. “This morning we shared the news of Joe’s passing with the staff and families of Atkins. Joe has created a unique, one of a kind atmosphere that promotes learning at the highest levels. His creative thinking, passion for learning, and leadership skills will be sorely missed.”
Childers joined the school system in 2005 as principal of Hanes Middle School. In 2010, he was promoted to principal at Atkins. He had more than 40 years of experience working in North Carolina Public Schools.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the students who loved and respected Joe, and the staff at Atkins,” said Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education. “He was an exceptional leader.”
The school district said that its WS/FCS Crisis Counseling Team is at Atkins High working with students and staff who are experiencing grief and sadness.
Jan Atkinson will be interim principal at Atkins High. She retired as principal from the Downtown School at the end of the 2016-17 school year, the district said.
