LUMBERTON — When Robbie Belcher’s family returned to St. Pauls after evacuating for two weeks at the height of Hurricane Florence, they came home to chaos.
A window was broken, the roof was damaged and the carpet needed to be torn out. Exposure to rain also meant that mold had started to grow in her young son’s bedroom.
Now, nearly a year after the storm, the house still has not been repaired, and her son sleeps at night with Belcher and her husband.
Belcher, who keeps the door to the moldy bedroom closed, said, “We ... don’t have anywhere else to go, so we have to live there.”
Last year, Hurricane Florence made landfall Sept. 14, just weeks after the school year began. Education stopped for more than a month in much of Eastern North Carolina. Some schools were being used to shelter people forced to leave their homes; other school buildings suffered damage from wind and rain. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s insurance division has paid more than $15.7 million in claims to public schools so far, with another $25 million in estimated claims pending.
When students did return, the lengthy time away often meant increased homework loads and dealing with the effects of disruptions to their routines. As the 2019-20 school year begins in many districts this week, families are continuing to recover while also hoping hurricane season passes without another storm.
Belcher describes her son as a happy child whose favorite TV characters are Thomas the Tank Engine and Mickey Mouse. Last fall, he started kindergarten at Robeson County Schools’ St. Pauls Elementary. On Sept. 11, the school closed.
It wouldn’t reopen until Oct. 16.
Once the students did return, there was pressure to make up for lost time. Even for her kindergartener, Belcher said a typical night of homework was two worksheets: writing out the numbers from 1 to 100 along with the entire alphabet.
“Sometimes it would take us a few hours in order for him to finish it because I don’t want him to just have it sloppy,” Belcher said.
After they finished helping their son with his homework and put him to bed, Belcher and her husband would work on repairing their home.
Disaster recovery
While parents might talk freely about post-hurricane pressure, it’s often hard to tell if children are also suffering from the aftermath of a disaster, said Cari Logan, who works to implement the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Early Recovery Needs Assessment Program.
“A lot of children will unintentionally hide that they’re stressed out or that they’re emotional because they recognize the stress in their parents,” Logan said, “and they somehow know that if they express their own need in that, that it is going to cause additional stress in Mom and Dad.”
In Robeson County, a state-designated volunteer organization provides disaster case management after hurricanes. Cassandra Campbell, executive director of the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee, said many of the organization’s clients are single mothers and that a case manager can help them assess what resources are available.
“The children tend to fare better when there’s an extended support system than when they’re left alone with their parents to figure out where they’re going to get flood or clothing, whether they’re going to have a bed to sleep on or a couch,” Campbell said.
A 2010 study from Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness assessed how 283 children fared over time after Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Of those interviewed, the study found 37% had been diagnosed with anxiety, a behavior disorder or depression. Furthermore, children who had lived through Katrina were five times as likely to show emotional disturbances than a similar group that had been surveyed before the storm.
A study of Florence survivors found that 67 percents of participants reported a new or worsening mental health condition since Florence.