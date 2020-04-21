FATAL ATTACK: Teenager dies after he is found stabbed in parking lot

GREENSBORO — A 17-year-old died after he was stabbed Tuesday in a store parking lot, police said.

At 11:28 a.m., officers responded to an alleged assault at a Food Lion supermarket on Randleman Road, police said in a news release. There, they found Decarrio Armani James in the parking lot suffering from at least one stab wound.

James was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Gathering of international urban leaders here postponed

GREENSBORO — An international conference of urban leaders scheduled to be held in the city next month has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the group’s organizers said Tuesday.

The Vanguard conference, which will include 44 attendees from the world, has been moved to September.

Virus-related decline in state revenue stalls DOT work

RALEIGH — Temporary and contract workers face layoffs and a number of construction projects will be delayed because of a decline in tax revenues resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The agency said it expects a budget shortfall of at least $300 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. The N,C. DOT gets its funding largely from a tax on car sales, a gasoline tax and fees collected by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

According to the DOT, all but about 50 major projects scheduled to start in the next 12 months are delayed.

— Staff and Wire Reports

