Pazuzu Allah Algarad, then 31, was charged with accessory after the fact of involuntary manslaughter. The charge was related to the shooting death of Joseph Emmrick Chandler, whose body was found in September 2010 on a boat ramp in Donnaha Park in Yadkin County. Algarad was accused of misleading investigators and allowing a suspect in the shooting to stay at his home.
Psychiatrists who interviewed Algarad said had had schizophrenia, agoraphobia and alcoholism, but found him mentally competent to stand trial. They also reported had intentionally filed down his teeth and had poor hygiene and body odor, the report said.
“And he admitted that he bathed no more than once a year, and had not brushed his teeth in years,” the report said. “He felt such actions stripped … the body of its defenses in warding off infection and illness.”