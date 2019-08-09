South Atlantic League Second half Northern Division W L Pct. GB x-Delmarva 28 17 .622 — Hickory 27 18 .600 1 Greensboro 24 21 .533 4 Kannapolis 24 22 .522 4½ West Virginia 22 24 .478 6½ Hagerstown 21 24 .467 7 Lakewood 19 25 .432 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Augusta 26 20 .565 — Asheville 26 20 .565 — Rome 23 23 .500 3 Charleston SC 22 24 .478 4 Columbia 21 25 .457 5 x-Lexington 18 27 .400 7½ Greenville 17 28 .378 8½ Friday’s games Hagerstown at Lexington, Game 1 Hagerstown at Lexington, Game 2 Augusta at Rome Asheville at Greensboro Charleston SC at Hickory West Virginia at Lakewood Greenville at Columbia Kannapolis at Delmarva Today’s games Augusta at Rome, 6 p.m. Greenville at Columbia, 6:05 p.m. Hagerstown at Lexington, 6:35 p.m. Asheville at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Charleston SC at Hickory, 7 p.m. West Virginia at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League home against the Asheville Tourists on Friday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report