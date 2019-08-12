South Atlantic League Second half Northern Division W L Pct. GB x-Delmarva 31 17 .646 — Hickory 28 20 .583 3 Greensboro 26 22 .542 5 Kannapolis 24 25 .490 7½ West Virginia 24 25 .490 7½ Hagerstown 23 26 .469 8½ Lakewood 20 27 .426 10½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Augusta 27 22 .551 — Asheville 27 22 .551 — Rome 25 24 .510 2 Charleston SC 24 25 .490 3 Columbia 23 26 .469 4 x-Lexington 20 29 .408 7 Greenville 18 30 .375 8½ Sunday’s results West Virginia 6, Lakewood 1 Rome 11, Augusta 0 Lexington 2, Hagerstown 1 Asheville 9, Greensboro 3 Hickory 2, Charleston SC 1 Columbia 5, Greenville 4 Delmarva 4, Kannapolis 2 Monday’s games Greensboro at Kannapolis Rome at Asheville Columbia at Charleston SC Greenville at Augusta Hickory at Lexington West Virginia at Delmarva Lakewood at Hagerstown Today’s games Greensboro at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Rome at Asheville, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. West Virginia at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Lakewood at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League road game against the Kannapolis Intimidators Monday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report