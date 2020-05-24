Wearing a face mask is not being a ‘coward’
In his Sunday column (May 17), Charles Davenport calls people who wear masks and gloves in public and who maintain social distancing “corona cowards.” He illustrates by describing an encounter with an “acquaintance” whom he hadn’t seen for months, and who backed off when he (presumably maskless and gloveless since no coward he) approached her in the aisle of a grocery store for some friendly conversation.
How about this, Mr. Davenport:
Maybe your acquaintance is diabetic or undergoing chemotherapy and is afraid because infection means death for her. Maybe she is the caretaker of elderly parents or grandparents and is scared of carrying the virus to them. Maybe she’s living with someone who’s COVID positive and is afraid she might herself be a carrier and could spread it to you.
Or maybe she’s just scared of ending her life alone in a hospital bed suffocating on the fluid in her own lungs because you felt chatty.
Does her fear make her a coward?
I think not; however I do think that calling her one based on your limited, judgmental ideology and without any respect for her humanity definitely makes you a putz.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
So you want freedom? Here’s how to get it.
When a major hurricane threatens a coastal community, evacuation orders are given by the state and local governments. Sometimes these orders are mandatory, which simply means that the resident should evacuate because there will be no assistance during the storm.
Additionally, the authorities ask the resident for next of kin, in the event of his or her death. That all seems very reasonable: If a person is going to assert the freedom to “ride out a storm,” then that same person should be expected to bear responsibility for that decision.
Likewise, here’s a simple suggestion for all those COVID-19 protesters who think they are just as qualified as health scientists to judge when it’s safe to return to normalcy. Can the state not give them a bracelet or necklace that says, “In case of COVID-19 infection, do not treat.”
I suspect that, while many of the protesters and bar flies would wear the bracelet proudly as a badge of honor, most would remove it before going to the hospital.
A similar approach could be provided to those motorcyclists who prefer not wearing helmets — or for smokers who ignore the voluminous health warnings.
After all, it’s just personal responsibility. Right?
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
In my experience, USPS really delivers
I have been really impressed with the U.S. Postal Service’s performance. While my experience has been just anecdotal, it’s a pretty big anecdote.
In 2010, I started a company to sell bicycle jerseys via the internet. I sold the company in 2019.
In nine years of operation we shipped thousands of jerseys throughout the United States and overseas. Over that time span, three — that’s right, three — jerseys were lost in the mail, and one of them the buyer suspected was stolen from his mailbox. We sent another anyway.
We were told by PayPal to expect 2.3 -3% mailing loss, but the actual loss rate was .0008. Pretty amazing in my opinion.
I’ve read that the USPS must prepay 100% of its pension obligations, unlike almost every other governmental or quasi governmental operation, which accounts for a big part of the annual loss.
I’ve also read that the USPS makes a profit on local delivery for Amazon, etc. It would be nice if our president could separate his private issues from governmental policy.
Oh well, maybe next year.
Earle Bower
Greensboro
A wartime president doesn’t act like this
“Wartime president”?
Let’s look more closely at this “wartime president” claim.
In a shooting war, a general decides that an objective needs to be taken from the enemy. He can order his troops to take it. Will some of them die? Possibly. Will they all die? No, since they are not all involved.
Might the general die? Probably not, since he is not personally taking part in the attack.
So what about claims that we should immediately “open up the economy”?
If we do, who may die? Will the man in the Oval Office die?
Probably not, since he has access to testing and medical support not available to everyone. Will thousands more of his citizens die? Probably, since there are not enough testing kits for everyone nor a vaccine or other preventatives for the disease.
So, what we have is a “general” commanding millions of people to do something that he won’t suffer the consequences of, and who has shown more interest in protecting his image than his citizens.
Is this the kind of “wartime” leadership we want?
David Johnson
Greensboro
