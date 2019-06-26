WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved a subpoena to force White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to appear before the panel as it looks into allegations that she repeatedly violated a federal law that limits political activity by government workers.
Conway did not show up at a hearing Wednesday, after the White House said Monday it would not allow her to appear . The Democratic-led panel voted 25-16 to issue a subpoena.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the panel’s chairman, said Conway’s actions were a clear-cut violation of the law and that President Donald Trump should fire her.
Environmental official
to step down this month
WASHINGTON — A top Environment Protection Agency official who helped lead the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era restrictions of carbon emissions is resigning amid a congressional probe into whether he improperly aided former industry clients.
EPA Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum is expected to depart at the end of June. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced Wehrum’s resignation on Wednesday.
Children’s magazine CEO criticizes policy
That kid’s magazine you see at the dentist’s office is taking on Trump’s family separation policy
It’s not a political statement, the children’s magazine said. And it’s not a push for any particular policy. Highlights for Children said it just could no longer stay silent on an issue it deemed “unconscionable.”
The magazine denounced the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families Tuesday, according to a statement from the company’s CEO, Kent Johnson.
ICE seeks to detain driver in deadly wreck
CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking steps to ensure a Ukrainian-born truck driver whose collision with motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead remains in custody even if his criminal case were dismissed.
Twenty-three-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is being held without bail in Coos County jail. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to negligent homicide.
Jail Superintendent Ben Champagne said ICE placed a detainer on Zhukovskyy on Tuesday, meaning he would be turned over to ICE for possible deportation after the criminal proceedings are completed.