OXFORD, Miss. — A north Mississippi pizza shop is offering free pies for immigrants and refugees in response to immigration raids at seven poultry plants in the central part of the state.
Dodo Pizza owner Alena Tikhova tells WMC-TV she’s making the offer because she moved from Russia four years ago and wants to offset “hate and cruelty” that she sees against people from abroad.
The Oxford pizza store is offering a free medium pizza though Aug. 18 to anyone from another country.
Tikhova says the offer is a statement of compassion, saying the 680 arrests by immigration officials “doesn’t feel right to me as a human being.”
The owner says Dodo Pizza has given free pizzas to first responders and government workers during past shutdowns, and she plans future donations.
Studio won’t release “The Hunt” in wake of shootings
Universal Pictures has canceled its plan to release “The Hunt,” a satirical thriller about “elites” hunting self-described “normal people,” amid a series of mass shootings and criticism that the film could further increase tensions.
“We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film,” Universal said in a statement.
The studio already had paused its marketing campaign for the R-rated movie, which was slated for release on Sept. 27. ESPN pulled an ad for the film, prompting Universal to reevaluate its promotional decisions, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
“The Hunt,” directed by Craig Zobel (“Z for Zachariah”) and produced by Blumhouse Productions, follows 12 strangers who are brought to a remote house to be killed for sport. One of the hunted people, however, starts killing the hunters one by one, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
“It’s just business — hunting human beings for sport,” a man says in the trailer, which has since been removed from YouTube.
Trump: North Korea’s Kim wants to negotiate again
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to “start negotiations” after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises end. He also said Kim apologized for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests that has rattled U.S. allies in the region.
Trump is tweeting more details from the “beautiful” three-page letter he told reporters on Friday that he’d received from Kim. Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in New Jersey, said Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive exercises,” which North Korea sees as a threat.
He said Kim offered him “a small apology” for the recent tests and assured him “that this testing would stop when the exercises end.” North Korea on Saturday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military — the fifth round of launches in less than three weeks.
“I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!” Trump wrote.
Tens of thousands gather for political protest in Moscow
MOSCOW — Tens of thousands of people rallied Saturday against the exclusion of some city council candidates from Moscow’s upcoming election, turning out for one of the Russian capital’s biggest political protests in years.
After the rally, which was officially sanctioned, hundreds of participants streamed to an area near the presidential administration building to continue with an unauthorized demonstration. They were confronted by phalanxes of riot police and the arrest-monitoring group OVD-Info said 136 people were detained.
The rally was the fourth consecutive weekend demonstration in Moscow over the local election. The opposition has prompted protests in other cities, reflecting widespread frustration with Russia’s tightly controlled politics.
The protest attracted about 50,000 people, said Beliy Schetchik, an organization that counts public meeting attendance.