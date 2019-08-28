SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is tightening its rules around political advertising ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, acknowledging previous misuse. But it’s not clear if it will be enough to stop bad actors from abusing its system.
The changes include a tightened verification process that will require anyone wanting to run ads pertaining to elections, politics or big social issues like guns and immigration to confirm their identity and prove they are in the U.S. Beginning in mid-September, such advertisers confirm their group’s identity using their organization’s tax identification number or other government ID.
The verified group name will be listed on the “paid for by” disclaimers that disclose the backers of ads. Facebook says it will verify this information against government records and will note in the disclaimer for confirmed ads that they were placed by a “confirmed organization.”
That process won’t apply to everyone, as Facebook says it would bar some smaller but legitimate groups from advertising. But a loophole that will allow small grassroots groups and local politicians to run political ads could also continue to allow bad actors to take advantage of the process.
Ex-Blackwater worker wants retrial in deaths
WASHINGTON — A former U.S. State Department contractor sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting deaths of Iraqi civilians is asking for a new trial because of what he says is newly discovered evidence.
Attorneys for former Blackwater employee Nicholas Slatten said they received a State Department report two days before the Aug. 14 sentencing that they say cast doubt on prosecutors’ argument that Slatten is prone to unprovoked violence.
The document concerns a rescue mission of a downed aircraft that took place once week before the shooting in the case.
Slatten’s attorneys say the document shows Army forces reported incoming fire from Iraqi insurgents before Slatten and other Blackwater contractors arrived at the site.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington declined to comment Wednesday.
