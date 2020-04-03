WASHINGTON — An odd new front in the U.S.-Russian rivalry has emerged as a Russian military cargo plane bearing a load of urgently needed medical supplies landed this week at New York’s JFK airport.
Russia cast it as a magnanimous aid contribution to a struggling country in need — its old Cold War rival. The State Department insisted that Wednesday’s shipment was a mere commercial transaction: that the U.S. had paid Russia for the supplies it needed and they were certainly not a gift.
Yet President Donald Trump on Thursday referred to the shipment as “aid,” and said the United States had accepted “a very nice offer” from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Hours later, the State Department clarified its initial statement, saying the supplies were purchased — but at a discount. Russia has touted the shipment on social media as evidence of its generosity in a time of global crisis with the hashtag “#RussiaHelps.”
Zion National Park latest to close over virusSALT LAKE CITY — The red rock vistas at Zion National Park were closed to the public Friday as the Utah site became the latest national park to lock its gates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Local leaders had called for the closure, and Gov. Gary Herbert said he consulted with the Interior Department to make the decision.
“Those in the park have the rest of day to gather their belongings and leave,” Herbert said. “The next two weeks are very critical, so we’re taking a more aggressive stance.”
The park had already closed its shuttle, campgrounds and part of a popular hiking trail to discourage crowds.
Sailors cheer captain as Navy defends firing
WASHINGTON — U.S. defense leaders are backing the Navy’s decision to fire the ship captain who sought help for his cornonavirus-stricken aircraft carrier, even as videos showed sailors cheering him as he walked off the vessel.
Videos went viral on social media Friday, showing hundreds of sailors gathered on the ship chanting and applauding Navy Capt. Brett Crozier as he walked down the ramp.
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly abruptly fired Crozier on Thursday, saying the commander created a panic by widely distributing a memo detailing the escalating virus outbreak on his ship and pleading his leadership for help. Modly said Crozier “demonstrated extremely poor judgment” in the middle of a crisis.
