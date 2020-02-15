PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A fire tore through a children’s group home in Haiti on Thursday night, killing at least 15 children at a facility run by a U.S.-based Christian organization, according to UNICEF.
Babies and toddlers were among the dead along with children around the ages of 10 or 11, a child-care worker from the facility told The Associated Press. At least two were immediately killed in the fire and at least 13 others died at the hospital due to smoke inhalation, said Maria Luisa Fornara, a representative from UNICEF Haiti. About another 60 children made it out of the home, she said, noting the number of children in the home when the fire began is still under investigation. Authorities are working to find homes for the survivors.
The home was operated by the Church of Bible Understanding in Pennsylvania, Fornara told The Washington Post, and it was not accredited by the Institute of Social Welfare and Research in Haiti, known as IBESR. Arielle Jeanty Villedrouin, the director of IBESR, also told Reuters and The New York Times that the religious group did not have the proper license to operate its facilities in Haiti.
Writer A. E. Hotchner, friend to famous, dies
Westport, Conn. — In December 1980, writer A.E. Hotchner mixed up a batch of salad dressing with his Connecticut neighbor — actor Paul Newman — to give away to friends at Christmas. When it proved to be a hit, they decided almost as a lark to go into business, offering the salad dressing as the first product from a company they called Newman’s Own.
They designated all of the profits for charitable causes, an amount that has surpassed $500 million since they started the company in 1982.
“The friendship was the whole key,” Hotchner told The New York Times about his connection with Newman. “It would have never happened without it. He’s as good a friend as I’ve got.”
A gift for friendship may have been the defining characteristic of Hotchner, who had a long and eclectic career as a lawyer, magazine editor, playwright and the author of more than 20 books. He was 102 when he died Saturday at his home in Westport, Conn.
The death was confirmed by his son, Timothy Hotchner, who declined to specify a cause.
In addition to Newman and the actor’s wife, Joanne Woodward, Hotchner had enduring friendships with writers Dorothy Parker and George Plimpton and actress-singer Doris Day. But he was perhaps best known for his long association with author Ernest Hemingway, which he chronicled in a best-selling 1966 memoir, “Papa Hemingway.”
Budget snubs nonprofit honoring slain diplomat
Washington — The Trump administration has zeroed out of the U.S. State Department budget a request from a nonprofit set up in honor of Christopher Stevens, the ambassador killed in Benghazi, Libya, in a 2012 terrorist attack.
The agency’s fiscal 2021 budget proposal cuts $420 million from its educational and cultural programs, including $5 million for the Stevens Initiative, an organization created to memorialize the late ambassador’s dedication to cultivating international exchanges.
This appears to be at least the third time that dedicated funding for the program has been removed by President Donald Trump’s budget officials. For the last two years, Congress has restored it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.