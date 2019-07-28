NEW YORK — A popular community festival was coming to a close when gunfire erupted in a Brooklyn neighborhood, leaving one man dead, another person in critical condition and 10 others wounded, authorities said Sunday as they searched for two shooters they believe were involved.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the shooting late Saturday in the borough’s Brownsville section “was a tragic end to a wonderful weekend.”
The crowd at the celebration was dispersing when gunshots rang out from a playground area in the park where it was taking place, officials said.
Twelve people were hit. A 38-year-old man died from a bullet wound to the head. His name was not immediately released.
Lawyer: Fluids forced on hunger strikers
EL PASO, Texas — Three Indian nationals seeking asylum in the U.S. have been forced to receive IV drips at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas as they approach their third week of a hunger strike, according to their attorney.
Lawyers and activists who spoke with the men fear that force-feeding may be next.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed orders with federal judges last week that relate to non-consensual hydration or feeding for four men, according to a court official. It’s unclear if the fourth man was also forced to accept an IV.
Biden’s embrace of Obamacare has risks
Joe Biden had just rolled out his health care plan when he made what could be a fateful pledge to a crowd in Iowa: “If you like your health care plan or your employer-based plan, you can keep it.”
The remark echoed assurances President Barack Obama made repeatedly as he sold the Affordable Care Act, which became known as “Obamacare.” But Obama’s promise proved an exaggeration, if not a falsehood, and it anchored early GOP attacks on the law as new regulations led private insurers to cancel certain policies, even if they had to offer replacements to consumers.
Biden’s promise on job-based coverage , which almost 160 million Americans use, underscores the risks of positioning himself as the health overhaul’s chief defender. Fully embracing the health law and pledging to expand it also means exposing Biden to attacks from all sides: from the left that wants more than what Biden is offering; from the right that loathes the law in any form; and from the middle, where voters remain skeptical about the nation’s health care system.