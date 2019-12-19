President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill that will permanently provide more than $250 million a year to the nation’s historically black colleges and universities, along with dozens of other institutions that serve large shares of minority students.
In signing the bill, Trump said historically black schools have “never had better champions in the White House.”
Michael Lomax, president and CEO of the United Negro College Fund, thanked Trump and the thousands of advocates who lobbied Congress to support the bill.
“We enlisted more than 20,000 supporters to write and call their members of Congress,” Lomax said. “This activated army of advocates became the frontline of support for HBCUs, and they won the battle for our institutions.”
The bill restores $255 million in annual funding that lapsed Sept. 30 after Congress failed to renew it.
Trump remark about Dingell draws scorn
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s impeachment night crack that the late Michigan Rep. John Dingell might be “looking up” from hell drew wide scorn and scant defense from his allies Thursday, on the cusp of the 2020 election year and just days before Christmas.
“I was already having a really hard holiday,” Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, the congressman’s widow, told reporters in the Capitol. To the president, she tweeted: “Your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”
Trump’s swipe at John Dingell, who died in February, came in swing-state Michigan on Wednesday night. Trump quoted Debbie Dingell as having thanked him for “A-plus” treatment after her husband’s death.
“John would be so thrilled,” Trump quoted Dingell’s widow as saying. “He’s looking down.”
“Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know,” Trump told the crowd.
Dingell, an Army veteran who spent 59 years in Congress, served longer than anyone else in U.S. history.
N.J. Democrat officially switches to the GOP
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who broke with his party to vote against Trump’s impeachment, is officially becoming a Republican.
Van Drew broke with his party and voted against impeaching Trump — a move that bolstered GOP attempts to depict Democrats as divided on the matter. Republicans voted unanimously against it.
“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew said of his decision, promising Trump his “undying support.”
