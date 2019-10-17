Relief:
Several N.C. counties to receive state aid after Dorian
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper’s disaster declaration for more than a dozen eastern North Carolina counties following Hurricane Dorian means individuals harmed most by the winds and flooding can get financial help from state government.
Cooper’s declaration on Thursday is meant to target people living in Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties, which took the brunt of last month’s storm.
The federal government declined last week to issue a federal declaration for individual assistance in those counties, saying there wasn’t enough damage to warrant one.
The U.S. Small Business Administration did authorize low-interest disaster loans in the four counties and those surrounding them.
So Cooper authorized a state grant program created for people who are denied the small business loans or have damages not covered by insurance.
senate race: Tillis, Cunningham top list for campaign money raisedRepublican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham have raised the most money for next year’s U.S. Senate race in North Carolina during the past three months.
Federal campaign reports due this week show Tillis had the most cash in his campaign account on Sept. 30 with $4.9 million. He raised $1.2 million during the third quarter.
Cunningham reported raising $1 million and having $1.1 million in cash on hand.
giving back: An emotional Jordan unveils clinics for underprivilegedCHARLOTTE — An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded to provide care to underprivileged members of the community.
The six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner was on hand Thursday for the grand opening of the $7 million Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. Tears streamed down Jordan’s cheeks as he said: “This is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years.”
The clinic, located in a lower-income section of the city, will provide vital access to primary and preventive care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured.
“This is just the start of a battle of being able to touch as many people as we can,” Jordan said.
mystery:
Birds treated after flying into NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE — It’s still a mystery why 310 birds flew into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday night, but rescuers believe they arrived in time to save most of the flock.
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue reported Thursday that 102 of the chimney swifts — so named because that’s where they build their nests — were only stunned by the impact.
Another 103 were being treated for broken wings and other fractures.
The remaining 100-plus birds were either dead on arrival or had to be euthanized, agency officials said.
Baby dies:
Woman faces murder charge in death of newborn
MONROE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it has charged a woman with first-degree murder and felony child abuse after an investigation showed she hid a newborn baby in a closet to conceal the fact that she had been pregnant.
Deputies responding to a 911 call from her husband on Sunday found 27-year-old Khrystina Marie Rice on a bathroom floor and bleeding.
Investigators say paramedics later found a newborn infant tightly wrapped in a blanket inside of a trash bag in a bedroom closet.
The sheriff’s office says paramedics performed CPR, but the infant died at a hospital.
