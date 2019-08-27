duke energy:
N.C. House, Senate to negotiate over legislation
RALEIGH — North Carolina senators aren’t accepting House changes to a Senate bill that replaces a proposal to let Duke Energy seek multiyear electric rates from state regulators with simply studying the idea instead.
The Senate voted on Tuesday to reject the House version of the measure. Leaders in the two chambers appointed negotiators to work out their differences.
Charlotte-based Duke Energy has pushed hard this year for the option to seek multiyear rates from the Utilities Commission and to receive some flexibility in their profit margin. House members weren’t as confident that the Senate version would receive Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s support, so the study idea surfaced.
The idea of multiyear rate-setting comes after state utilities regulators last year wouldn’t approve a 10-year Duke Energy proposal on electricity grid updates.
repairs:
Work will force closure of bridge over U.S. 421 for 6 weeks
VANDALIA — A bridge over U.S. 421 in Guilford County will be closed for repairs for six weeks.
Work starts Wednesday on the bridge on Wiley Lewis Road, which will be closed in both directions until Oct. 11, N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release.
DOT will conduct maintenance and resurface the deck on the bridge.
Traffic will be rerouted via Wiley Lewis Road, Pleasant Garden Road and Liberty Road.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
arrested:
Man charged in wreck that damaged 2 vehicles, home
THOMASVILLE — A High Point man was arrested Monday in connection with a traffic crash in which an SUV struck a home, authorities said Tuesday.
Richard Gray Reitzel, 44, is charged with driving while impaired and failing to reduce speed, Thomasville police said.
Police said Reitzel was driving south on Joe Moore Road in a 2007 Ford F-150 when he struck a 1988 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Timothy Scott Hicks, 57, of Thomasville. Reitzel’s vehicle ran off the road and hit a parked 1988 Jeep Cherokee, pushing it into the front porch at 103 Joe Moore Road and causing an estimated $15,000 in damage, police said.
The residents were home at the time of the crash but weren’t injured, police said.
Reitzel was taken to Thomasville Medical Center for treatment.
Hicks and a passenger in his vehicle, Thomas James Hicks, 62, of Randleman, were not injured, police said.
special election:
President to rally for Republican in 9th District
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be traveling to Fayetteville, for a campaign rally on Sept. 9, one day before a special election to fill a congressional seat that has been vacant all year.
Trump will campaign for the Republican candidate in the race, state Sen. Dan Bishop of Charlotte. Democrat Dan McCready and two others are also running.
Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Trump’s presidential campaign, said the president will talk about “historic achievements” for the country and “his long record of accomplishments in the state.”
A 9th District election was held last November, but state officials ordered a redo after an investigation found evidence of fraud involving the collection of mail-in ballots. The Republican who ran last year didn’t run again.
