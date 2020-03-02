Ballot art.jpg

If you're registered with one of the five recognized political parties — (Constitution, Democratic, Green, Libertarian or Republican — may vote in that party’s primary election.

If you're an unaffiliated voter, you may request a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot, or nonpartisan ballot, if available.

Unaffiliated voters may not vote ballots of the Constitution or Green parties, as those parties conduct closed primaries.

Some 17-year-olds are eligible to vote in this primary — as long as they will be 18 by Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020).

- From Wake County Board of Elections

