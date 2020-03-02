Voters have a slew of races in this presidential election year. The ballot includes General Assembly seats and top state posts such as governor, with many races set for primary contests to whittle down who will face off in November.
Primary races of note for Guilford County include the U.S. House seat for the 6th Congressional District, two spots on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and two seats on the Guilford County Board of Education.
Find a detailed list here of "all of the ballot measures and federal, state, and local offices this county expects, as of this date, to be on the ballot on the date of the election" from Guilford County Board of Elections.
