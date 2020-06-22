WASHINGTON — A half-dozen senior advisers to President Donald Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, according to election records obtained by The Associated Press, undercutting the president’s argument that the practice will lead to widespread fraud this November.
The aides include Betsy DeVos, the education secretary who has permanent absentee voting status in her home state of Michigan. Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, voted absentee in Texas in 2018 and didn’t vote in the general election two years earlier when Trump’s name was on the ballot.
Two other senior Trump campaign officials — chief operating officer Michael Glassner and deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien — have repeatedly voted by mail in New Jersey. And Nick Ayers, a senior campaign adviser who was previously chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, has voted by mail in Georgia since 2014.
In most election years, voting by mail is an unremarkable event. But this year is different because Trump has railed against state efforts to expand access to mail-in voting as an alternative to waiting in lines at polling places during a pandemic. He has argued that mail-in voting will lead to fraud and warned Monday that foreign countries could print ballots.
That, some experts say, is a double standard that amounts to voter suppression.
“These are people who are taking advantage of — which is perfectly legal — their right to vote absentee,” said Trevor Potter, the president of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, who previously served as a general counsel on both of John McCain’s presidential campaigns. “But they don’t want other people to do the same thing.”
Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a lengthy history of voting by mail, which has been detailed in recent news stories. And Attorney General William Barr, who has also raised concern about the practice, voted absentee in Virginia in 2012 and 2019, The Washington Post reported.
Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, defended the Trump aides who have voted by mail. In a statement, he said there’s a “vast difference between voting absentee by mail when you can’t get to the polls versus mailing every registered voter a ballot, even those who didn’t request one.”
Amid the pandemic, some states — governed by both Democrats and Republicans — send applications for absentee ballots to voters, but not ballots themselves. Six states will send ballots in November. Others are taking less dramatic steps.
“The media thinks they’re playing ‘gotcha’ by purposefully ignoring that difference,” Murtaugh said.
