North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler applauded Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Friday for listing food and agriculture as critical infrastructure industries to national security during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Food is one of the most essential elements to survival and Homeland Security understands that. Keeping our nation’s food production and distribution systems operational even as we deal with this pandemic is critical to ensuring our food supply and our national security,” Troxler said in a news release. “I will continue to work with Gov. Cooper, state and national leaders to ensure agriculture and agribusiness continues to do its part to keep food safe, animals protected and businesses open.”
Homeland Security defines critical infrastructure industries to include healthcare services, pharmaceutical and food supply in response to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture continues to work diligently to ensure a sage and stable food spully, according to the news release.
Services from the department ensure the continuation of food production, food supply, veterinary services and food banks across the state.
The department’s Food Distribution division is also delivering USDA foods to schools and food banks across the state.
Additional resources have also been ordered to meet growing needs for assistance. Four state-run farmers markets also remain open across the state, serving fresh produce and meats.
“We are fortunate in North Carolina to have a strong agricultural industry, which means consumers have access to fresh local foods,” said Troxler in a release. “We encourage local governments and decision makers to consider the central role all these industries and businesses play in our state and local economies in their decision making.”
