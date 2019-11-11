Transgender advocates are fearful that a new state law requiring North Carolina voters to provide photo ID at the polls in 2020 will lead to discrimination — and potentially, disenfranchisement — against people who are gender nonconforming.
Polls workers will require implicit bias training, activists say, to avoid discrimination. They’re worried because many gender nonconforming people are often unable to afford legal name changes, including on driver’s licenses.
During last Tuesday’s election, a transgender woman was asked to show her ID at a polling station in Cornelius, though the law is not yet in effect, WSOC first reported Friday.
Michael Dickerson, the elections director for Mecklenburg County, said a precinct worker asked for the voter’s name. When the voter provided the name that is listed on her ID, which sounded to the poll worker like a masculine name, the worker called for the precinct’s supervisor.
“At that point, the chief judge then asked for some sort of ID,” Dickerson said.
