A Mariachi band waits to perform before a January campaign event with former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Las Vegas. In Biden’s pursuit of the Democratic presidential nomination, he’s run repeatedly into a wall in the West, where Bernie Sanders’ strength among Latinos propelled his campaign even as he struggled with other groups. Today’s primaries in Arizona and Florida offer Biden a chance to show he can make up ground with a crucial group of voters he’ll need in his corner to defeat Trump.