After state legislators redrew North Carolina’s congressional districts in late 2019, the new 6th District differs greatly from its past configuration and makeup.
The three-term Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, decided not to run again.
This race features five Democrats and two Republicans seeking their party’s nomination. Several names will be familiar.
Summerfield businessman Lee Haywood and Laura Pichardo, an accounts payable analyst from Pelham, are vying for the Republican nomination.
Democrats include Bruce Davis, a former Guilford commissioner from High Point; Rhonda Foxx, former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams; Ed Hanes Jr., who served nearly six years in the N.C. House of Representatives; former 13th Congressional District candidate Kathy Manning of Greensboro; and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery of Winston-Salem.
