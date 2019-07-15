WASHINGTON — Top Republicans remained largely silent after President Donald Trump said over the weekend that four women in Congress should “go back” to the countries they came from. By Monday, some in the party were speaking up.
Several GOP senators, and some House Republicans, said Trump had gone too far. But it’s unclear if the president would suffer any real rebuke.
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, said, “The president failed badly.”
Romney tweeted, “The President of the United States has a unique and noble calling to unite the American people — of all different races, colors, and national origins.” He called the remarks “destructive, demeaning, and disunifying.”
Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst said Trump’s comments are “not constructive”
Yet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined to discuss the situation, telling reporters he’d “address whatever questions you have” at his regularly scheduled news conference today.
“I think it’s a mistake and an unforced error,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a member of party leadership. “I don’t think the president is a racist.”
With no organized response apparent on Capitol Hill, the GOP lawmakers were left to decide on their own how to handle Trump’s latest assault on civic norms. They splintered into camps or stayed silent.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican senator, said Trump made “unacceptable personal attacks” and used “racially offensive language.”
Sen. Susan Collins, the Maine Republican who faces a potentially tough reelection alongside Trump in 2020, called the president’s comment “way over the line.” While Collins said she disagrees “strongly” with many of the views of the “far-left” members of the House