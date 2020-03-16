TRENTON, N.J. — All of New Jersey’s public and private schools, along with colleges and universities, will close indefinitely starting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said, while bars, restaurants and casinos shuttered at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Bars and restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery only. The governor also said that gatherings of 50 or more people would be prohibited, in line with federal guidelines.
He announced the closings on a call with fellow Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, who are calling for similar closures in their states as part of a regional response to the virus.
Murphy called on residents to take the threat from virus seriously — calling out people over the weekend who frequented bars and pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s day. He also added that people should not panic.
“This is not a time for selfishness. This is a time to think of those around you,” he said. “There are some people out there who think this is fake news. This is not fake news. This is real.”
Murphy also said he’s mobilizing the National Guard, though he characterized the step as preparatory at this point. He said guardsmen and women could be used to help pass out meals, for example.
Murphy also reported that there were 80 new positive cases since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 178. The new positive cases ranged from 5 years old to 93 years old, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.
W.Va. declares emergency despite no confirmed infections
The governor of the only U.S. state without a confirmed case of the new coronavirus has declared a state of emergency so certain rules on personnel and purchasing could be waived.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that he doesn’t want the state to be “asleep at the switch” because it hasn’t had a positive test.
Justice has repeatedly said the virus is likely in the state but is undetected because of a national lack of testing.
U.S. Sen Joe Manchin, a Democrat, echoed concerns about the small amount of available testing.
“If it gets a hold of our state, we don’t have the health care in order to defend ourselves. It could be devastating,” he said in a conference call.
About 20% of West Virginia’s population is over age 65, one of the highest rates in the nation.
Cuba welcomes cruise ship with ill passengers
HAVANA — A British cruise ship that was turned away from several Caribbean ports after passengers fell ill with novel coronavirus is scheduled to dock in Cuba today after the island agreed to help transfer those aboard to planes bound for the United Kingdom.
The Cuban government said it had decided to allow the Braemar to dock in the port of Mariel, about 35 miles west of the capital, “due to the urgency of the situation and the risk to the lives of sick people.”
Fred. Olsen Cruises said that the ship had 22 passengers and 21 crew members in isolation after displaying flu-like symptoms and five aboard who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The ship with more than 1,000 people aboard has been turned away from ports in Curacao and Barbados in recent weeks, leading to an intense search for a way to get its mostly British passengers and its crew home.
EU invests in company working on vaccine
BERLIN — The European Union on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar investment in a German company that is working on a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus amid reports that the U.S. government was interested in acquiring the firm.
The funding is part of a coordinated EU response to COVID-19, making use of public and private funding to support research, the European Commission said. COVID-19 is the name for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“I am proud that we have leading companies like CureVac in the EU,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Germany’s former defense minister. “Their home is here, but their vaccines will benefit everyone, in Europe and beyond.”
The EU’s executive body did not mention possible American interest in CureVac but said it will provide up to $89.4 million in support so that it can “scale up development and production of a vaccine against the coronavirus in Europe.”
CureVac on Monday denied reports that the U.S. government was acting to acquire it.
S.C. reports first coronavirus death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina reported its first death Monday from the new coronavirus, lawmakers plan to return to the Capitol, but only long enough to pass a $45 million emergency request from state health officials.
Senators plan to come back today to approve emergency funding for state health officials and are asking lobbyists and the public to stay away from the Capitol and watch on the Statehouse’s website. The House now plans to cut its week off short Thursday to finalize the bill.
On Monday, a patient who contracted COVID-19 in a Lexington County nursing home died, marking the state’s first death from the virus, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement.
San Francisco-area counties issue shelter-in-place order
SAN FRANCISCO — Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate Monday affecting nearly 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself.
The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
If affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa, as well as the city of Berkeley.
“It’s the new normal temporarily to protect public health,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at a news conference. “These measures will be disruptive to day to day life, but there is no need to panic.”
People should work from home unless they provide essential services, such as public safety, sanitation and medical services. Pharmacies and banks will remain open. Restaurants will be open only for take-out, Breed said.
