REIDSVILLE — Their stories were heartbreaking.
A 75-year-old grandmother battling illness, shouted through her surgical mask, begging for an end to violence as her daughter and granddaughter stood close by.
A biracial high school student, who said she stopped riding her public school bus because of unkind treatment, recalled the terror she felt when a white man stood in front of her and asked, “Where’s the KKK when you need them?’’
A father of four daughters described the shame and weakness he felt upon witnessing the videotape of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police. At 41, he found himself weeping privately in a closet to protect his family from his pain.
During a peaceful demonstration here June 6, a Black Lives Matter group facilitated such testimonials, passing the microphone in a circle of about 75 people, about a third of whom were white.
Parents brought their children to join in and carry signs that read, “Black Lives Matter,’’ “Love,’’ and “No Justice, No Peace.’’
Police and some city officials were present and reverent with several officers taking a knee in solidarity with the protesters during the nearly two-hour event held near the downtown traffic circle tobacco leaf statue, known as “Budding Future.’’
The public art piece, installed in 2016 to replace the city’s 100-year-old Confederate monument destroyed in a traffic accident, is a symbol of hope for this small southern community where for decades, tobacco was king.
And demonstrators, while expressing frustration and anger and systemic racism, expressed hope for better times, as well.
“When I got out of the car today, a police officer came up to me and said, ‘Ma’am, I want you to know I am with you,’ ’’ said the grandmother, who declined to share her name during her speech. Through tears, she told the crowd, “I’m sick, but I got to do it … I got to speak up.’’
Mayor Pro Tem Harry L. Brown led demonstrators in prayer: “Bless the people of this country and of other countries who are standing up for what is right,’’ he said.
High emotions and the trauma of the times call for self care, reminded mental health therapist Bradley Waddell of Ruffin, who joined in the demonstration and urged fellow protesters and law enforcement to express their feelings to a professional.
“ … It takes a toll on mental health in our community,’’ Waddell said. “A lot of my clients are telling me they’re terrified and they don’t know what’s gonna happen. You need to promote being able to talk about your emotions in this trying time, because there ain’t no shame in speaking on how you feel about something.’’
“No Justice, No Peace,’’ was a refrain echoed through the crowd, where a little girl stood with a pink poster that read, “Love.’’
One mother spoke of her anxiety about her adult son’s safety in an era when police brutality toward black men is all too common.
“I want to represent every black mother. I have a George Floyd. My son is 34. And when he goes out I tell him to “call me when you get to your destination,’ ’’ she said of her need for confirmation of his safety.
On this Saturday there was also a protest at Eden’s Grogan Park, where dozens joined to demand justice for black Americans.
Madison Mayor David C. Myers on Tuesday asked all of the county’s churches, public officials and law enforcement to take time on Sunday at noon to conduct a prayer vigil in honor of the life of George Floyd and his family.
If churches are conducting services online or on Facebook, the mayor invites them to participate through those formats.
