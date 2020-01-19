LONDON — Prince Harry said Sunday that he felt “great sadness” but found “no other option” to cutting almost all of his and his wife Meghan’s royal ties in the hopes of achieving a more peaceful life.
Harry said he did not make the decision lightly and hopes the move will allow him and his family to live a “more peaceful life.”
During his speech, Harry framed the decision as being at least in part because of press scrutiny, saying “the media is a powerful force.”
He said that he and Meghan intend to continue a life of service and that his love and support for the UK is unwavering, but added that he needed to shed the royal ties.
“We’re not walking away, and we are certainly not walking away from you,” Harry said. “Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the commonwealth and my military associations but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”
Harry and Meghan plan to spend most of their time in Canada. Beginning this spring, they will stop using their “royal highness” titles and will lose all access to public funds.
Harry made the remarks at a dinner to support Sentebale, his Africa-based charity for kids with HIV. He opened his speech noting that many in the audience had watched him grow up and said he wanted them “to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry.”
Harry framed the decision to leave as his own, made on behalf of Meghan and their young son, Archie. He said that Meghan shares his values and remains “the same woman I fell in love with.”
