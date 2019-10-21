PHOENIX — Majorities of Americans agree that diversity strengthens the country and that values such as constitutional rights, a fair judicial system and the American dream are key to the nation’s identity, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
But the poll also reveals a striking division on some aspects of national identity by partisanship and racial or ethnic background. Americans are closely split over whether it’s better for immigrants to embrace a single U.S. culture or add their own variations to the mix.
The poll finds majorities of white, black and Hispanic Americans all say diversity makes the country stronger, and the share of Americans saying diversity strengthens the country has grown slightly over the last year, from 53% to 60%.
Jerry Perry, 63, of Breaux Bridge, La., is a great-grandson of slaves and lifelong Democrat who thinks diversity is a positive.
“It makes the country a lot richer as it brings together all the tribes from all over the world,” said Perry. “No one should be afraid of that. God needed to have a place where every nation could be represented.”
But the poll finds division on how Americans think immigrants should contribute to the mix. Fifty-one percent of Americans say there should be an essential U.S. culture and set of values that immigrants assume upon arrival, while 46% say the country should be comprised of a blend of cultures and values that changes as new people arrive.
Still, Americans are somewhat more likely to say recent immigrants to the U.S. have retained their own cultures than that they have adopted an essential American one, 54% to 43%.
“I believe that immigrants need to come to America legally, and they need to understand our culture, the Constitution and our laws,” said Sandy Raisanen, 56, a Republican from Mount Pleasant, Wis.
