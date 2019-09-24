FILE — In this Feb. 13, 1999, file photo, a woman views newspaper headlines announcing the acquittal of President Bill Clinton in Sacramento, Calif. Donald Trump joins a small group of fellow presidents now that he’s the subject of an official impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. Only three of his predecessors underwent similar proceedings: Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, who were acquitted after trials in the Senate, and Richard Nixon, who resigned to avoid being impeached in connection with the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File)