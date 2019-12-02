“Is Joe Biden’s slogan really going to be ‘No Malarkey’? That’s your slogan? ‘Yes we can!’ ‘Make America great again!’ ‘No malarkey’? What does that word even mean? It sounds like the dish your vegan cousin serves at Thanksgiving: ‘It’s not turkey, it’s malarkey! The main ingredient is mold! Namaste.’ ”

— Trevor Noah

“A record 31.5 million people

are expected to be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and,

no surprise, they’re all taking

your exit.”

— Seth Meyers

“Young people prefer

Friendsgiving to Thanksgiving. In other words, they prefer fun drunk to angry drunk.”

— James Corden

“According to the T.S.A., you can bring your Thanksgiving turkey on an airplane — just tell them it’s your emotional support meat.”

— Stephen Colbert

“Tomorrow you’ll be patting, rubbing, and stuffing your turkey, while today, the T.S.A. did all of that to you.”

— Jimmy Fallon

“Trump is currently at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate Thanksgiving. He’s actually excited about the holiday because this year, Eric and Don Jr. are gonna pull the wishbone, and loser takes the fall for Ukraine.”

— Jimmy Fallon

“President Trump held a rally in Sunrise, Fla., and he called the impeachment inquiry a scam, a terrible hoax and a witch hunt. People in the crowd were like, ‘Looks like we’re getting leftovers before Thanksgiving.’ ”

— Jimmy Fallon

“Today is Cyber Monday, which is followed tomorrow by Someone-Stole-the-Blender-From-My-Porch Tuesday.”

— Jimmy KimmelL

“Well, you guys, today is Cyber Monday. All across the country, people spent the day ordering a bunch of crap online in their underwear — then remembered it was Cyber Monday.”

— Jimmy Fallon

“Chris Christie was dining with Donald Trump on Valentine’s Day 2017, and Trump told him: ‘Now that we fired Michael Flynn, the Russia thing is over.’ And I don’t know which is more embarrassing: the fact that Trump thought he was in the clear in 2017, or that Donald Trump and Chris Christie spent Valentine’s Day together.”

— Jimmy Kimmel

