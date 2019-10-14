The U.S. Census Bureau is asking states for drivers’ license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance, alarming some civil rights advocates.
The two approaches, documented by The Associated Press, come amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to make citizenship a key aspect of the 2020 Census, despite this year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a specific citizenship question can’t be included in the 2020 Census questionnaire.
After the Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in July requiring the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, to collect records on citizenship from federal agencies and increase efforts “to obtain State administrative records concerning citizenship.”
The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators told The AP that most, if not all, states recently received requests for information including citizenship status, race, birthdates and addresses.
In Illinois, Secretary of State Jesse White denied the request.
“We, as a general rule, are not comfortable with giving out our data, certainly not in such a huge amount. That was the overriding concern,” said spokesman Dave Drucker.
Jury: Ga. cop who killed naked man guilty of assault
DECATUR, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked man was found not guilty of murder on Monday, but was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges that could potentially send him to prison for more than 30 years.
DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson set bond for Robert “Chip” Olsen at $80,000, ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew that will be in effect until his sentencing on Nov. 1.
Olsen, now 57, was a DeKalb County police officer in March 2015 when he responded to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex. Shortly after arriving, he fatally shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Olsen was also convicted of two counts of violating his oath of office and one count of making a false statement. The assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years; each of the other three counts carries a sentence of up to five years.
Convictions of separatists sparks protests in Spain
MADRID — Riot police charged at protesters outside Barcelona’s airport Monday after the Supreme Court sentenced 12 prominent Catalan separatists to lengthy prison terms for their roles in a 2017 push for the wealthy Spanish region’s independence.
Police used batons against the protesters who converged on El Prat airport after a call by the grassroots group Democratic Tsunami, which supports Catalan secession. A reporter at the scene saw police fire projectiles. Spanish media said police used foam-type bullets.
Health authorities say 37 protesters have been injured during ongoing clashes with police at Barcelona’s airport.
Airport authorities say 108 flights have been canceled.
Haitian protesters continue call for president’s resignation
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s president faced a fifth week of protests on Monday as road blocks went up across the country after opposition leaders said they will not back down on their call for Jovenel Moïse to resign.
While Port-au-Prince remained largely quiet, small demonstrations in other cities and towns come a day after tens of thousands of Haitians marched through Haiti’s capital in a peaceful protest organized by artists. Business groups, church leaders and human rights organizations also have joined the call for Moïse to step down amid anger over corruption, inflation and scarcity of basic goods including fuel.
Among those who marched was businessman Anthony Bennett, who sought to run for president in 2015.
“I think it’s time that everyone understands that things cannot continue like this anymore,” he told reporters. “Everybody is just hoping to get a visa to run away. ...The Haitian population has had enough.”
