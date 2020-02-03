LONDON — The British government said Monday it will introduce emergency legislation to stop people convicted of terror crimes being released after serving half their sentences, following two attacks in London by recently freed offenders.
The announcement came the day after an Islamic extremist who had recently been released from prison wounded two people in south London, despite being under police surveillance. Sudesh Amman, 20, strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a busy street before being shot dead by police.
“Yesterday’s appalling incident makes the case plainly for immediate action,” Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told lawmakers.
He said terror convicts would have to serve at least two-thirds of their sentences and wouldn’t be freed before the end of their full terms unless the Parole Board agreed.
Buckland said the new rules would apply to people who are currently serving sentences as well as those sentenced in the future.
YouTube: No ‘deepfakes,’ ‘birther’ videos allowed
Better late than never, YouTube is making clear there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year’s U.S. presidential election. Nevermind that the conspiracy theory around former President Barack Obama’s citizenship emerged in 2008 and has not been a widespread issue since he last ran for president in 2012.
The Google-owned video service is also reiterating that it won’t allow election-related “deepfake” videos and anything that aims to mislead viewers about voting and the 2020 census.
Neither of these policies is new either, but YouTube clarified its rules ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday in an apparent attempt to ensure that it is working to prevent the spread of election-related misinformation on its service.
The company is mostly reiterating guidelines that it has been putting in place since the last presidential election in 2016. But the announcement Monday further clarifies that it will take down any election-related videos that are technically altered to mislead people in a way that goes beyond simply taking clips of speech out of context. The company also said it would remove doctored videos that could cause “serious risk of egregious harm” — such as to make it appear that a government official is dead.
Damaged Air Canada plane lands in Spain
MADRID — Passengers on an Air Canada Boeing 767 that made a safe emergency landing in Madrid Monday evening have described how they spent hours flying in circles to burn fuel in a tense calm.
Toronto-bound flight AC837, carrying 128 passengers, departed from the Spanish capital in the early afternoon but had to request an emergency return almost immediately after one of its two engines was damaged and a tire ruptured during takeoff.
The plane spent close to four hours flying in circles near Madrid, burning off fuel before it was light enough for landing.
In a statement, the airline said the plane “experienced an engine issue shortly after takeoff” from the same airport, as well as a ruptured tire — one of 10 on the Boeing 767-300. It added that the aircraft “is designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality.”
Radio host Limbaugh has lung cancer
LOS ANGELES — Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.
Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.
Limbaugh’s announcement comes as the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears.
He started his national radio show in 1988 from New York, later relocating to Palm Beach, Fla.
Unexploded WWII bomb dug up in London
LONDON — Police cordoned off one of the busiest areas of central London on Monday after what’s thought to be an unexploded World War II bomb was dug up at a construction site.
The Metropolitan Police force said “suspected World War II ordnance” was uncovered in Dean Street in Soho, an area packed with shops, restaurants, bars and offices.
An area covering several blocks of the tightly packed neighborhood was cordoned off while police assessed the device.
The German air force dropped thousands of bombs on the British capital during the war, killing tens of thousands of people. Bombs left over from the conflict are still occasionally uncovered during construction work.
The Associated Press
