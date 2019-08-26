NEW YORK — Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new indictment Monday that includes revised charges of predatory sexual assault, a development that caused the judge to delay the start of his trial until early next year.
The change to the case was intended to open the door for an actress to testify against Weinstein, 67.
Prosecutors said the new indictment was needed to allow Annabella Sciorra, to testify. Sciorra, who is best known for her work on “The Sopranos,” says Weinstein raped her inside her Manhattan apartment after she starred in a film for his movie studio in 1993. The alleged attack happened too long ago to be prosecuted under state law.
Judge James Burke, who at one point scolded Weinstein for pulling out his cell phone during the proceeding, set a new trial date of Jan. 6.
Johnson & Johnson hit with $572M decision
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma judge on Monday found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid drug crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million to help abate the problem in the coming years.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s ruling followed the first state opioid case to make it to trial and could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.
The companies will liekely appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Rep. Joe Kennedy III mulls U.S. Senate run
BOSTON — Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a scion of one of America’s most storied political families, is taking steps to challenge Sen. Edward Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary, setting the stage for what could be a bitter intraparty battle split along generational lines.
Kennedy, 38, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, though in a Facebook post he stopped short of formally declaring a run against the 73-year-old Markey, who is seeking a second full term.
Kennedy, in his fourth term in Congress, added that while some people have told him he should wait his turn, “I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting.”
Nursing home workers face charges in deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power turned themselves in on Monday to face charges. It was unclear if a fourth person expected to be charged had surrendered.
Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish told The Associated Press they were uncertain what charge their clients faced but expected it to be manslaughter.
Patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, ranging in age from 57 to 99, began dying three days after Hurricane Irma swept through in September 2017.
The center, which housed about 150 patients at the time, did not evacuate any of the residents as the temperature began rising, even though a fully functional hospital was across the street, investigators said. The home’s license was suspended days after the storm and it was later closed. — Wire reports