LONDON — Britain faced another week of grinding political gridlock after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was denied a chance Monday to hold a vote by lawmakers on his Brexit divorce bill.
With just 10 days before Britain’s scheduled departure date, Johnson’s government had sought a “straight up-and-down vote” on the agreement he struck last week with the 27 other EU nations laying out the terms of Britain’s exit.
But the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, refused to allow it because lawmakers voted to delay approving the Brexit deal on Saturday, and parliamentary rules bar the same measure from being considered a second time during a session of Parliament unless something has changed.
Bercow’s ruling plunged the tortuous Brexit process back into grimly familiar territory. The government must now try to implement its Plan B — attempt to pass a Brexit-implementing bill through Britain’s fractious Parliament before the country’s scheduled Oct. 31 departure date.
Facebook tightens security ahead of 2020 elections
With just over a year left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to ensure it is not used as a tool to interfere in politics and democracies around the world.
The efforts outlined Monday include a special security tool for elected officials and candidates that monitors their accounts for hacking attempts such as login attempts from unusual locations or unverified devices. Facebook said Monday it will also label state-controlled media as such, label fact-checks more clearly and invest $2 million in media literacy projects.
The company also announced it has removed four networks of fake, state-backed misinformation-spreading accounts based in Russia and Iran. These networks sought to disrupt elections in the U.S., North Africa and Latin America, the company said.
“Elections have changed significantly since 2016, and Facebook has too,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a conference call Monday.
The social network was caught embarrassingly off guard during the 2016 election, having let others use its platform to spread misinformation, manipulate voters and meddle with democracy
New York’s Central Park to add statue honoring women
NEW YORK — Central Park has 23 statues of men who left their mark in history but not a single one honoring the accomplishments of a woman.
That will change after a city commission voted Monday to erect a monument depicting three pioneers in the fight for women’s rights: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth. The likeness of Truth, an escaped slave and abolitionist, was added to the sculpture in response to criticism that African American suffragists were initially excluded.
The work will be dedicated in August on The Mall.
Protests continue to rile Chile despite decree
SANTIAGO, Chile — Hundreds of protesters defied an emergency decree and confronted police in Chile’s capital on Monday, continuing disturbances that have left at least 11 dead and led the president to say the country is “at war.”
Police used tear gas and streams of water to break up the march of students and union members on one of Santiago’s main streets Monday, but demonstrators who at first dispersed later reformed elsewhere.
Meanwhile, police and soldiers guarded Chileans who formed long lines outside supermarkets before they reopened after many closed during a weekend that saw dozens of stores looted or burned.
Only one of the city’s six subway lines was operating because rioters had burned or damaged many of the stations, and officials said it could take weeks or months to fully restore service.
Some 2 million students were forced to stay home and many people couldn’t reach jobs.
Conservative President Sebastián Piñera said Sunday that the country is “at war with a powerful, relentless enemy that respects nothing or anyone and is willing to use violence and crime without any limits,” though he did not say who the enemy is.
— Wire reports
