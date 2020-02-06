WASHINGTON — The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Federal prosecutors were expected to announce multiple charges against the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, according to the person who had direct knowledge of the case but spoke on condition of anonymity.
A manifesto attributed to the suspect in the Aug. 3 shooting, during a busy back-to-school shopping day, said the attack was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United States.
David Lane, a Colorado-based lawyer representing Crusius in the federal case, said Thursday morning that he has not yet seen the indictment but hopes federal prosecutors don’t to seek his client’s execution.
Crusius, 21, is facing the death penalty on a state capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty last year.
Syrian troops take town; EU calls for end to conflict
BEIRUT — Syrian government troops entered a strategic town in the country’s last rebel stronghold Thursday after fierce clashes with opposition fighters, even as Turkey sent reinforcements seeking to curtail the offensive, Syrian state media reported.
The push by President Bashar Assad’s forces into towns and villages in the northwestern Idlib province has caused the displacement of more than a half million people in just over two months.
The European Union called Thursday for an end to the fighting and urged warring factions to allow aid workers and supplies into the area.
Kushner: Palestinians to blame for tensions
UNITED NATIONS — The chief architect of the U.S. blueprint to resolve the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians on Thursday blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for soaring tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank since the plan’s release last week.
Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser to President Donald Trump who spent nearly three years working on the plan, said leaders who are ready for a state “don’t call for days of rage and encourage their people to pursue violence if they’re not getting what they want.”
He said the most constructive thing the Palestinians can do is to sit down with the Israelis and go over the plan “line by line.”
“If they would like to meet, we’re happy to do it, but we’re not going to chase them,” Kushner said.
AP source: Public Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24LOS ANGELES — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
No official announcement about the memorial has been made. The person who provided the information to the AP spoke only on condition of anonymity.
Bryant was killed Jan. 26 when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter and the others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas. No cause for the crash has been determined.
