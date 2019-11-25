Conan the dog gets hero’s welcome during ceremony at White House
WASHINGTON — A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on it Monday at the White House.
Conan, a Belgian Malinois, seemed much more interested in the head scratches it was getting from Mike Pence, repeatedly looking up at the vice president in search of more attention.
Trump used a slew of adjectives to describe Conan, which was injured when it was exposed to electric wires in the late October raid while chasing al-Baghdadi at the terrorist’s compound in northwest Syria. “Incredible.” “Brilliant.” “Smart.” “Ultimate fighter.” “Very special.” “Tough cookie.”
“So this is Conan,” Trump said. “Right now, probably the world’s most famous dog.”
Hong Kong leader reacts to election
HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday she would “seriously reflect” on a stunning landslide victory by pro-democracy candidates in the city’s local election that was a clear rebuke of how she has handled violent protests that divided the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Pro-democracy candidates swept nearly 90% of 452 district council seats, which will help it take unprecedented control of 17 out of 18 district councils, said Wu Chi-wai, head of the biggest pro-democracy bloc.
Sunday’s results could force the central government in Beijing to rethink how to handle the unrest, which is now in its sixth month. The district councils have little power, but the vote became a referendum on public support for the protests.
White House Christmas tree arrives
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump opened the holiday season in the nation’s capital Monday by accepting delivery of the official White House Christmas tree.
Members of the U.S. Marine Band played “O Christmas Tree” as a pair of horses named Cash and Ben trotted up the White House driveway pulling a green carriage that carried an 18½-foot Douglas fir. The towering tree will become the centerpiece of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.
Delivered three days before Thanksgiving, the fir was harvested from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Penn. Owner Larry Snyder earned the honor of presenting the White House a tree from his farm after winning an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association.
Thieves steal ‘priceless’ jewel sets
BERLIN — Thieves broke into Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museums, early Monday morning, making off with three “priceless” sets of 18th century jewelry that German officials said would be impossible to sell on the open market.
The treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony was established in 1723 and today contains around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials on display in Dresden’s Royal Palace.
Authorities said it appeared the thieves had broken open only one glass case containing three sets of Baroque jewelry made up of dozens of gems each.
Justices reject call for new trial
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Maryland man’s bid for a new trial based on information uncovered by the hit podcast “Serial.”
The justices did not comment in leaving in place a 4-3 ruling by Maryland’s highest court that denied a new trial to Adnan Syed, who was convicted of strangling a high school classmate he had once dated.
Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of killing 17-year-old Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Prosecutors said during his trial that Syed killed her after she broke off their relationship.
Syed’s lawyers had argued that his trial lawyer’s failure to investigate an alibi witness violated his right to competent legal representation.
