CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Men have floated out the hatch on all 420 spacewalks conducted over the past half-century.
That changes today with spacewalk No. 421.
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will make “HERstory,” as NASA is calling it, with the first all-female spacewalk. All four men aboard the International Space Station will remain inside, as Koch and Meir go out to replace a broken battery charger.
The battery charger failed after Koch and a male crewmate installed new batteries outside the space station last week. NASA put the remaining battery replacements on hold to fix the problem and moved up the women’s planned spacewalk by three days.
Britain’s Boris Johnson gets EU Brexit deal
BRUSSELS — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s career of disdain for the European Union was a thing of the past on Thursday as he and the bloc’s leaders celebrated their long-sought Brexit deal. He now faces an opponent closer to home: his own Parliament.
With the ink barely dry on the proposal and Johnson still happily backslapping EU leaders at a summit in Brussels, a chorus of British party leaders said they would vote against the deal. Crucially, the Northern Irish party that supports Johnson’s minority government also stood opposed, leaving it uncertain if the prime minister would get the votes he needs to ratify the agreement.
After an intense week of talks and with only two weeks to go until Britain’s scheduled departure on Oct. 31, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker broke the tension with a tweet Thursday morning: “We have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment.”
European leaders unanimously endorsed the proposal on Thursday, formally sending it to the British Parliament, which will consider it in a special session Saturday.
Tropical storm called likely along Gulf Coast
MIAMI — A disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical storm that will strike the northern U.S. Gulf Coast with high wind and heavy rains, forecasters said Thursday.
Moving off the eastern coast of Mexico, the low pressure system was expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical system late Thursday or on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters issued a tropical storm warning for southeastern Louisiana as well as the northern Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Mississippi line to the Big Bend area of the Florida Panhandle.
The disturbance, which could become Tropical Storm Nestor, had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving to the northeast at 9 mph.
The system could still be a tropical storm on Sunday morning over eastern North Carolina before moving back over water, forecasters said.
