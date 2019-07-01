MEXICO CITY — A storm dumped more than 4 feet of hail on parts of the Guadalajara area, damaging hundreds of homes and burying cars up to their windows in some places, Mexican officials said Monday.
The Jalisco state government brought in heavy machinery to clear streets and dig out businesses in the country’s second largest city. Sunday’s storm left streets looking like rivers of ice, while hail clogged drainage systems, causing flooding in some spots.
Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said via Twitter that he had never seen anything like it.
Following the early- morning storm, the temperature reached a high of 81 degrees in Guadalajara.
Clashes during protests leave 11 dead in Sudan
KHARTOUM, Sudan — At least 11 people were killed in clashes with Sudan’s security forces during mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule, Sudanese activists said Monday.
Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and other areas Sunday in the biggest protests since security forces cleared a sit-in last month. They called for the military to hand over power to civilians following the coup that ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.
Nazim Sirraj, a prominent activist, told The Associated Press on Monday that three bodies were found next to a school in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum. The three were shot dead in an area where security forces had barred protesters from marching toward a hospital and had fired tear gas to disperse them, he said.
Sirraj said the total death toll was 11, including one killed in the city of Atbara, a railway hub north of Khartoum and the birthplace of the December uprising that eventually led to al-Bashir’s ouster.
Amount of Antarctic ice drops dramatically
WASHINGTON — The amount of ice circling Antarctica is suddenly plunging from a record high to record lows, baffling scientists.
Floating ice off the southern continent steadily increased from 1979 and hit a record high in 2014. But three years later, the annual average extent of Antarctic sea ice hit its lowest mark, wiping out three-and-a-half decades of gains — and then some, a NASA study of satellite data shows.
In recent years, “things have been crazy,” said Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. In an email, he called the plummeting ice levels “a white-knuckle ride.”
Serreze and other outside experts said they don’t know if this is a natural blip that will go away or more long-term global warming that is finally catching up with the South Pole. Antarctica hasn’t showed as much consistent warming as its northern Arctic cousin.
“But the fact that a change this big can happen in such a short time should be viewed as an indication that the Earth has the potential for significant and rapid change,” University of Colorado ice scientist Waleed Abdalati said in an email.
Suspended Fla. sheriff seeks return to office
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida sheriff who was removed by the governor from his elected office after a school shooting that left 17 people dead is running for his old job in 2020.
Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel filed paperwork Monday stating his intention to run in the August 2020 Democratic primary.
Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January for his department’s response to the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
