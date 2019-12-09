Chicago — A federal agent who was at a Chicago airport to search a private plane that rapper Juice WRLD and his entourage had arrived in administered the opioid antidote Narcan to the performer, who briefly woke up incoherent but later died, authorities said Monday.
The plane carrying the 21-year-old rapper, who was named top new artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May, and about a dozen other people landed at Midway International Airport at around 2 a.m. Sunday. Federal agents and city police officers, acting on a tip that a plane coming from Los Angeles to Midway was carrying guns and drugs, were waiting, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday.
The rapper, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, went into convulsions during the search. One of the agents administered Narcan, Guglielmi said, confirming a report in the Chicago Tribune. Higgins was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
An autopsy was completed Monday, but the toxicology test results were still pending, the medical examiner’s office said.
Va. gun advocates protest restrictions
RICHMOND, Va. — More than 200 gun rights activists wearing “Guns SAVE Lives” stickers rallied Monday in Virginia, vowing to fight any attempt by the new Democratic majority in the state legislature to pass new restrictions on gun ownership.
The “God. Family. Guns” rally was held just a month before the General Assembly is set to begin a session that is almost certain to include a variety of gun control proposals.
Those who attended the rally said such gun-control measures would do little to reduce mass shootings and other crimes, but instead would punish responsible gun owners.
“Hands off our rights and hands off our guns,” said Bob Good, a member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
Army officer faces child pornography charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An Army officer who held a top-secret security clearance shared nude photos of a teenage girl online and discussed plans to drug the girl and have sex with her, according to federal court records unsealed Monday.
Army Maj. Jason Musgrove was arrested and charged with distributing child pornography after an FBI agent monitoring online groups devoted to child pornography and discussions of child sex traced the photos to a computer in Musgrove’s home in Georgia, said documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Court records said Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he’s an integrated threats operations officer.
The Associated Press
