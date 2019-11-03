HONG KONG — A knife-wielding man slashed several people and bit off part of the ear of a pro-democracy politician in Hong Kong on Sunday, as riot police stormed several malls to thwart protesters who have been demanding government reforms for nearly five months.
The bloody attack erupted outside one of those shopping complexes, Cityplaza on Hong Kong Island. Local media said the attacker told his victims that Hong Kong belongs to China.
Television footage showed the man biting the ear of district councilor Andrew Chiu, who had tried to stop him from leaving after the stabbings. The attacker was then badly beaten up by a crowd after the attack, before police arrived. Five people were injured, two critically and two seriously, news reports said.
The attack came late Sunday, a day in which protesters had been urged online to gather at seven locations to sustain a push for political reform following a chaotic day of clashes with police on Saturday.
McDonald’s CEO steps down over relationship with employee
NEW YORK — McDonald’s chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said Sunday.
The fast food giant said former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.
In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.
“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Easterbrook said in the email.
McDonald’s board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald’s USA, as its new president and CEO.
Italian ship carrying 151 rescued migrants docks in Sicily
ROME — An Italian offshore supply vessel has brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier.
The Asso Trenta docked Sunday at Pozzallo with the migrants. It wasn’t immediately known if they would stay in Italy or be distributed among other European Union countries.
Hours earlier, a German charity’s rescue boat, Alan Kurdi, had disembarked 88 migrants at Taranto on the Italian mainland. Under an EU-brokered deal, 67 of them will go to four other countries, while the others will stay in Italy.
Meanwhile, the Greek government’s decision to transfer migrants from the overcrowded eastern Aegean islands to the mainland was met with some resistance. Local residents, in two instances, tried unsuccessfully to prevent migrants from being housed in hotels in northern Greece.
An anti-migrant march in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Sunday was attended by around 100 people, while a counter-demonstration of anarchists drew a slightly larger crowd.
