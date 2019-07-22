WASHINGTON — The Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are on the cusp of a critical debt and budget agreement, a deal that would amount to an against-the-odds victory for Washington pragmatists seeking to avoid politically dangerous tumult over fiscal deadlines.
Aides on both sides of the talks say the tentative deal would restore the government’s ability to borrow to pay its bills into the next administration and build upon recent large budget gains for both the Pentagon and domestic agencies. It would mostly eliminate the risk of a repeat government shutdown this fall.
The agreement is on a broad outline for $1.37 trillion in agency spending next year and would represent a win for lawmakers amid political turmoil and polarization. Nobody can claim a big win, but both sides view it as better than a protracted battle that probably wouldn’t end up much differently.
Trump appeared to indicate he was pleased with the emerging agreement.
“I think we’re doing pretty well on a budget. It’s very important that we take care of our military. Our military was depleted. In the last two-and-a-half years, we’ve un-depleted it, to put it mildly,” Trump told reporters in an Oval Office appearance on Monday. “We need another big year.”
It also comes as budget deficits are rising to $1 trillion levels despite the thriving economy and three rounds of annual Trump budget proposals promising to crack down on the domestic programs that Pelosi is successfully defending now.
“This agreement is a total abdication of fiscal responsibility by Congress and the president,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a Washington advocacy group. “It may end up being the worst budget agreement in our nation’s history, proposed at a time when our fiscal conditions are already precarious.”
N.Y. bans practice
of declawing cats
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York became the first U.S. state to ban the declawing of cats Monday, joining most of Europe, several Canadian provinces and a growing list of American cities that already prohibit a procedure animal advocates call cruel and unnecessary.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed the New York ban. Supporters of the new law, which took effect immediately, predict it will lead to similar proposals across the country.
“This is a real triumph for cats and the people who love them,” said Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan.
Declawing a cat involves slicing through bone to amputate the first segment of a cat’s toes. The operation was once commonly performed to protect furniture and human skin from feline scratching but has in recent years come under scrutiny by animal welfare advocates, cat owners and many vets. While many vets urged lawmakers to pass the ban, the state’s largest veterinary organization opposed the bill.
India’s mission to the moon’s far side lifts off
NEW DELHI — India successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft to the far side of the moon Monday, a week after aborting the mission because of a technical problem.
Scientists at the mission control center burst into applause as the rocket lifted off in clear weather as scheduled at 2:43 p.m. from Sriharikota in southern India. K. Sivan, head of India’s space agency, said the rocket successfully injected the spacecraft into orbit.
The spacecraft — named Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for “moon craft” — is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole in September and send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous mission that orbited the moon.
If India did manage the soft landing, it would be only the fourth to do so, following the U.S., Russia and China. India’s first moon mission orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water. The country plans to send a manned spaceflight by 2022.
Swedish prosecutor frees suspect in rapper’s fight
STOCKHOLM — Swedish prosecutors have dropped their investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky.
Magnus Stromberg represents the alleged victim and said Monday they are happy but not surprised by the decision.
Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm. It was not clear who else was involved, but videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown to the ground by Rocky.
Prosecutors have until Thursday to make a decision on the investigation. Rocky’s lawyer says they will not comment until Thursday, but his lawyer has said the rapper was acting in self defense.