Two well-known state legislators are fighting off political novices in the race to keep their seats.

District 59

District 59.jpg

From top left, District 59 candidates John Hardister, Allen Chappell and Nicole Quick;

Republican incumbent Rep. Jon Hardister, who serves in upper leadership in the N.C. House, faces a primary challenger within his own party for the District 59 seat.

District 60

District 60 combo.jpg

From left, District 60 candidates Cecil Brockman, Ryan Blankenship and Frank Ragsdale.

Three-term Democrat Rep. Cecil Brockman is uncontested in the March 3 primary, but will take on the winner of the Republican primary for the District 60 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.

