WASHINGTON — White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is facing opposition, including from a former Trump administration adviser, in his bid to join a lawsuit over testimony in the House impeachment inquiry.
The opposition from Charles Kupperman, the former deputy national security adviser who sued over a subpoena from the House, underscores the lack of a unified approach from Trump administration officials in responding to the impeachment inquiry, which enters a critical public phase this week. Several people have testified in defiance of White House orders, while others have skipped their scheduled appearances.
Mulvaney on Friday asked to sign on to Kupperman’s lawsuit, which seeks to have a court decide on compliance with congressional subpoenas. Kupperman said he faces two conflicting directives — one from Congress telling him he must testify, the other from the White House telling him he is immune from having to testify — and that a judge should decide which branch of government should prevail.
Like Kupperman, Mulvaney has defied a subpoena from impeachment investigators. Kupperman’s has since been withdrawn, though his lawyer also represents former national security adviser John Bolton, who did not appear for a scheduled interview last week and has not been subpoenaed.
Lawyers for Mulvaney said their arguments raised similar issues that belong in the same lawsuit since they both have been close advisers to the president and in regular contact with him.
But in a court filing Monday, Charles Cooper, who represents Kupperman and Bolton, said there were important distinctions between Mulvaney and Kupperman’s situations, including that Mulvaney has already spoken publicly about issues central to the impeachment inquiry from the podium of the White House briefing room.
