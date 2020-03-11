The White House is considering placing all of Europe under a Level 3 travel advisory, discouraging all nonessential travel there to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.
China is at a Level 4, which discourages all travel to the country. South Korea and Italy are at Level 3, though some regions in both countries are at a Level 4 because of the prevalence of the outbreak.
The people with knowledge of the White House coronavirus task force discussions, including an administration official, said that the conversations have been ongoing but that no decision has been made.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss is administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in an address from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday. It’s not clear whether he will address travel restrictions.
Trump’s speech comes as the number of cases in the U.S. topped more than 1,000. At least 31 people have died in the nation. It also comes on the same day that the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, reflecting alarm that countries aren’t working quickly and aggressively enough to fight covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
WHO officials said countries should take a “blended” approach - focusing on containment to slow the spread, in hopes of buying time for mitigation strategies.
Trump set to announce U.S.-only supply list
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to announce an executive order insisting on American-made medical supplies and pharmaceuticals in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a person familiar with the plan, as the White House begins to come to grips with the severity of the situation.
Word about the planned announcement, from a person who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity, comes amid tumult Wednesday in the unfolding crisis. Confirmed cases in the United States are topping 1,000.
The White House is also considering a host of responses to free up additional federal dollars.
Broadway: Shows must go on despite virus
NEW YORK — The new coronavirus has reached Broadway, but the shows on the Great White Way are scheduled to go on as planned.
A part-time usher and security guard who worked at two theaters in recent days tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine, according to the Shubert and Nederlander organizations, Broadway’s largest theater chains.
Both theaters have been deep cleaned and all Broadway shows will be performed as expected tonight.
According to a joint statement by the theater chains, the employee worked as an usher at the revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” at the Shubert’s Booth Theatre from March 3-7. The theater was deep cleaned “following all current government standards” as a result.
Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.