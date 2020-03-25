Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines will order the city to shelter in place either this afternoon or Thursday morning, Joines told the Winston-Salem Journal Wednesday afternoon.

Joines said his office is working to finalize the order, and will share it when finished.

Winston-Salem becomes one of several North Carolina municipalities and counties to order its residents to shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

There are at least 17 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, three of which can be attributed to community spread. There are more than 500 cases in the state, and at least two people are dead due to the new coronavirus.

Locally, Clemmons is the only other municipality in Forsyth County to order a shelter in place.

Wake, Durham and Mecklenburg Counties have all ordered their residents to shelter in place. It is unclear when Joines' order will be enforced.

This is a developing story and the Winston-Salem Journal will update it as new information becomes available.

