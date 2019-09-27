Assault:
Wake sheriff fires two deputies for attacking inmate
RALEIGH — Wake County’s sheriff has fired two deputies accused of assaulting a jail inmate.
Department spokesman Eric Curry said in a news release that Sheriff Gerald Baker dismissed 39-year-old Terek Askew and 43-year-old Donnie Davis. The News & Observer reports they are the second and third county corrections officers removed this month.
Court records say 29-year-old inmate Leonardo Antonio Romero was assaulted Aug. 3. Romero had been charged that day with malicious conduct by a prisoner and assault on a government official.
Askew and Davis are accused of attacking Romero and face assault charges. The release didn’t detail Romero’s injuries.
The sheriff’s office previously said that Marcus Hinnant was charged with an unrelated assault and fired Sept. 15 from his job as a corrections officer.
Event: Evangelist Franklin Graham making stop in GreensboroGREENSBORO — Evangelist Franklin Graham will bring his Decision America Tour to eight cities in his home state of North Carolina, including Greensboro.
On Oct. 9, Graham will speak at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex. The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public.
The tour will also visit Fayetteville on Oct. 1, Greenville on Oct. 2, Wilmington on Oct. 5, Raleigh on Oct. 6, Hickory on Oct. 10, Charlotte on Oct. 12 and Asheville on Oct. 13.
Veterans:
News & Record seeks stories, photos for special section
The News & Record is again publishing a special section for Veterans Day.
We’re asking veterans to submit information and photos about their service.
All submissions will be included in an online gallery. Some will be chosen to be profiled in the section.
Visit www.greensboro.com/honoring-our-veterans/ to tell your story.
Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 18.
General Assembly:
Ex-House member returns to fill Senate seat
CHARLOTTE — A former North Carolina House member is returning to the General Assembly as a senator to fill out Dan Bishop’s term because he was elected to Congress.
Mecklenburg County GOP leaders in the 39th Senate District chose Rob Bryan on Thursday to complete Bishop’s two-year term through 2020. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is now obligated to appoint Bryan to the seat.
Bishop won the 9th Congressional District special election on Sept. 10.
Bryan is an attorney who served in the state House for four years through 2016. He was appointed to the UNC Board of Governors in 2017.
The Charlotte Observer reports Bryan would be living in a different Senate district for 2020 elections should a redistricting plan approved by legislators this month be upheld.
Rate hike: Homeowner insurance rates to rise as part of agreementRALEIGH — North Carolina homeowner insurance rates will go up 4% on average next spring as part of an agreement between the Insurance Department and an entity representing the industry.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said the settlement announced Friday means an administrative fight between his office and the North Carolina Rate Bureau ends. A hearing had been set for next week.
Causey’s news release says the Rate Bureau — composed of the state’s property insurance writers— initially sought an overall increase of more than 17%.
The rate changes begin in May.
