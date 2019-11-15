Shooting:
Woman, 25, found shot to death in her vehicle
GREENSBORO — A 25-year-old Greensboro woman was found shot to death in a vehicle Thursday morning.
Officers found Desirae Aimee Hall after responding about 10:20 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle call at Hampton Park on Four Seasons Boulevard, police said in a news release.
Police said they have no suspect information. They’re investigating her death as a homicide.
Hurricanes:
General Assembly OKs $180M for disaster recovery
RALEIGH — Another $180 million in state funds are going to help with disaster recovery after hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Dorian and to prepare for the state’s next storm.
The state House and Senate voted on Thursday for a negotiated package that included another $20 million for a newly created rural hospital loan program.
Most of the recovery dollars meet matching requirements for federal dollars and create a state recovery program for people harmed by Dorian. There’s nearly $5 million to monitor about 1,500 dams, another $5 million for Elizabeth City State University building repairs and almost $2 million for the damaged public school on Ocracoke Island.
The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper. His office criticized an unrelated provision focusing on control of monetary gifts the state receives.
Budget standoff: Credit-rating agency cites state’s budget impasseRALEIGH — North Carolina’s lengthy budget impasse is getting attention from a leading credit-rating agency, whose top score for the state still allows it to borrow — very cheaply.
Moody’s Investors Service writes the lack of a final two-year budget agreement between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled legislature “reflects governance weakness and is credit negative.”
Moody’s analysts point out that state law and several approved “mini-budgets” alleviate most spending limitations for now, but the standoff during healthy economic times doesn’t bode well if revenues stagnate or decline.
Charge: Police say woman took baby out for walk in freezing tempsGASTONIA — Authorities say a woman was arrested after police found her taking a nighttime walk in freezing temperatures with her unclothed baby.
The infant was covered only by a diaper and a small blanket, resulting in 20-year-old Marquilia Renee Womack being charged Thursday with misdemeanor child abuse.
Police say Womack had been walking for about a mile on Wednesday night when she was stopped by an officer who reported the baby was shivering profusely in the 26-degree weather.
Museum: Residents speak out on Civil War and Reconstruction centerFAYETTEVILLE — Nearly all residents at a forum Thursday spoke in favor of a proposed and controversial $80 million North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center.
One man who spoke against it said the money could be better spent on other community needs. Another questioned why it should be built during a time of intense division in the country.
“I believe that this can be a healing thing for our community,” said Rick Booth, a supporter of the project.
