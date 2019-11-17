Evangelicals do care; here’s a partial list
In response to the letter headlined “Why care? It’s not Graham’s wife, child” (Nov. 12), which criticized evangelical support for Donald Trump:
Why care that Franklin Graham provides to so many during disasters in numerous countries?
Why care that President Clinton had an affair in Chelsea’s home?
Why care if someone’s child was murdered or raped by an illegal immigrant?
Why care that babies are aborted like an everyday chore of taking out the trash?
Why care that President Trump has done more for military families and service members than the previous president (promises made and kept)?
Why care that the News & Record ignores the positive contributions of our president and local congressmen?
Kathleen Flanigan
Greensboro
Districting still tainted by partisan interests
The ongoing redistricting process in the N.C. General Assembly, now at the congressional district level, continues to be a farce and a disgrace. By using considerations of candidate incumbency in drawing new maps, the Joint Select Committee is, in fact, continuing the shameful practice of basing the process on the old, partisan-shaped maps that the courts have rejected.
Despite noble-sounding pledges from some legislators that they were working for a non-partisan commission to do the redistricting, nothing has been done in the legislature to make that happen. Instead, after stalling as long as possible, the committee now declares it is up against a deadline and is once again rushing through the process with minimal transparency, with what seems on camera to be input from unseen advisers behind closed doors, hanging on to as much of the old mapping as possible, and with a very short window of opportunity for input from the public.
Legislators in either party who cannot keep their offices following fair and impartial redistricting did not deserve to hold those offices in the first place. They were, and are, nothing but carpetbaggers and party con artists, and deserve to be run out of their districts on rails.
David Hammond
Greensboro
God willed Obama’s presidency, too, right?
In regard to “It is God’s Will that Trump is president” (column, Nov. 10) and remembering last week’s sermon that “GOD loves us all the same,” I wonder if the writer can honestly say that she supported President Barack Obama to the same extent and with the same quasi-religious fervor as she does our current office-holder.
Kenneth Sisk
Greensboro
UNCG curriculum puts cart before the horse
UNCG now specifies “a requirement that students take at least one class that covers diversity and equity topics” because if “you’re going to function well you need to be exposed to these competencies.” UNCG started this review process in early 2017 and hopes to finish it in two years- a four- to five-year effort. They are certain students need education in “diversity and equity” but need the next two years to “identify the exact things they expect students to learn..” This process seems to put the cart before the horse. One might think they would identify things students need to learn before they require it. Math and history courses are now not required. Where would we be today without history and math?
Without history, we have no base from where to start. Would students know about the Civil War, Remembrance Day’s Field of Poppies, and what we fought for in World War II? If they knew, they would not likely support communism and socialism, as so many young people do today. Without math, we would be nowhere except where we could walk or go by animal-pulled sleds. Remember, the wheel is a circle: math.
Bruce Raynor
Greensboro
More greenways? Yes. But do them right.
Congratulations to Greensboro for finally purchasing the last phase of the Downtown Greenway bike and walking path. But it’s a shame that the path off of Fleming Terrace Road was never completed properly. Did you know that a large dip in the sidewalk which floods has snakes and rodents in it almost all year long? We have tried councilwomen and other elected officials to get it done properly to no avail. Why don’t they finish a job properly?
Douglas Ueland
Greensboro
Stargazing at Guilford
I would like to thank Guilford College for having such wonderful events at its observatory. On Nov. 11 they had a marvelous presentation on Saturn, followed by rooftop viewing through telescopes. It was marvelous how the professor allowed the children to participate in questions and answers.
Mary IdzerdaPerko
Greensboro
