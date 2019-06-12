Letters from grads were blessing to read
I appreciated the News & Record publishing the thank-you letters from graduating high students on June 9.
It did my heart good to read the letters from Isabel DuMond, Dorien Porter, Landen Johnson and Ian Kilpatrick. I used to teach high school and I know how difficult it can be for students to persevere and maintain that goal of graduating and actually see it to fruition.
It truly takes a team to support a student over all those years and life changes. How these students expressed love and appreciation for each team member who supported them was a blessing to read.
Especially touching was Isabel’s letter about how much she appreciated all that her parents had done for her.
I know her letter will be one of the most treasured items her parents will ever possess. So many times children never tell their parents or those who raised them how much they are appreciated until they are old — or they never do before their parents are gone.
Just recently, a friend who rebelled against his parents as a younger person told me he would give anything to be able to thank his parents for all they did for him and the role models they set. Sadly, his parents are gone now and he never said those things when he had the chance.
Congratulations to all of the graduates and may you continue to “graduate” from one phase of your life to the next, with pride and thankfulness.
Carry it forward, please.
Keith Davis
Reidsville
Budd favors tax cuts, but not disaster relief
In the fall of 2017, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina voted against disaster relief bills to help both Puerto Rico and Houston recover from devastating hurricanes.
However, a few weeks later, he voted in favor of a tax cut of more than a trillion dollars that largely favored corporations and the very wealthy.
On June 3, Budd joined 57 other Republicans in the House to vote against a $19 billion bill that will provide funds to flood-ravaged areas in the Midwest as well as in Puerto Rico.
Pray that the people of the 13th District are never in desperate need of help.
Keith Townsend
Mt. Ulla
Election security still isn’t taken seriously
Bipartisan majorities in the Senate and House agree with Robert Mueller that Russia interfered “in sweeping and systematic fashion” in the 2016 election.
Yet President Trump denies Russia’s involvement.
And even as the leading manufacturer of voting machines revealed in 2018 that its software was deeply vulnerable to hacking, the president approved eliminating from the federal budget $380 million in grants to states for election security.
In November 2018 a Senate bill consolidated multiple cybersecurity programs into a single “Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Agency” within the Department of Homeland Security.
The DHS subsequently downsized the programs, committing no resources for 2020.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked election security legislation, declaring the issue “over and done.”
Now he is saying that he plans to hold a briefing on election security but would not say whether legislation will be discussed.
Readers should urge their senators and representatives to demand action.
As Mueller wrote, election security “deserves the attention of every American.”
David Hammond
Greensboro
Benefits far outweigh costs of glass recycling
I am a rising sophomore in high school in Guilford County, and I want to speak on an issue that I am very passionate about and how it has affected my city.
As many of you may have heard, beginning next month, the city of Greensboro will no longer accept glass containers for recycling.
The high cost of glass recycling has been discussed as an issue, but the true cost savings in recycling are the use of energy.
When glass is melted for the second time, it melts at a lower temperature, thus recycling saves energy.
Also, by recycling glass we do our part to reduce CO2₂ emissions — for every six tons of recycled container glass used, a ton of carbon dioxide is reduced.
Our recycled glass can be used to create even more products to help reduce pollution — such as reusable water bottles, which can be used to reduce plastic waste.
I believe that the cost of this does not outweigh the benefits of recycling, which help reduce our carbon footprint in the world.
It may seem as if we are just one city in North Carolina, but soon one adds up to everyone.
Lyndsey Gamble
Greensboro