Trump is dividing us with words, actions
The writer of the Counterpoint published Aug. 28 suggested that the deep divisions in this country began not with President Trump but with his predecessor. I’m afraid I have to agree.
But Mr. Trump divides the country by what he does and, perhaps even more, by what he says and tweets.
President Obama, on the other hand, divided the country just because of who he was. Millions of white Americans were never able to accept an African American as our president.
This national divisiveness began at least as early as Mr. Trump’s insistence that Obama was born in Kenya, and continued with such things as Mitch McConnell’s instructions to fellow Republican members of Congress that their principal responsibility was not to do good things for the American people but rather to make sure that Obama’s was a one-term presidency.
I too lament the disrespect for others’ opinions that so divides us. But President Obama didn’t tweet personal insults at everybody who had the audacity to disagree with him.
And, so far at least, Democratic rallies haven’t been punctuated by cries that Melania should be sent back to Slovenia or that President Trump should be locked up.
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
Some facts and figures about SNAP
In response to Walter J. Sperko’s letter (“Dems’ good intentions vs. their bad policies,” Aug. 22):
Mr. Sperko, in an effort to make a point about “Democratic polices,” you mentioned “black families” as though they were responsible for what I assume you believe is an outrageous cost for welfare. Perhaps some facts about the SNAP program could help shed some light on your point.
I am aware that some folks on the right have “alternative facts.” But, I think most people with average intelligence or above will appreciate just plain facts.
So here are a few “plain facts” about SNAP, or food stamps:
- 33% of recipients are families with members who are elderly or have disabilities.
- 44% are working families.
- 44.2% are white ; 25.7% are African American households with children recipients receive an average benefit of $128 per month.
- Households with disabled non-elderly recipients receive an average benefit of $103 per month. Households with elderly recipients receive an average benefit of $107.
Are you aware of a family of any description that can feed themselves for $130 per month? There is the McDonald’s $1 menu (three meals x $1=$3 x 30 days = $90. That works.
These families just need some economics 101 training. Wouldn’t you agree?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
New movie deserved better than two stars
I am appalled at the two-star rating that the News & Record gave to the movie “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” This is one of the most wholesome movies to hit theaters in a long time and has so much to say about our journey in life.
You will be missing the boat if you don’t see it!
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro
Blame for this mess isn’t Barack Obama’s
President Trump’s statements and unending, transparent dog whistles on race, misogyny and xenophobia are well documented.
A search for “Trump statements on race,” for example, offers weeks of reading, none appealing to our “better angels.”
To the contrary a similar search for President Obama reveals quite a contrast.
One example: “I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together: black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American; young, old; gay, straight; men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance under the same proud flag to this big, bold country that we love. That’s what I see. That’s the America I know!”
I therefore write in strong opposition to Wayne Ford’s Counterpoint, “Obama divided the nation, not Trump” (Aug. 28). Mr. Ford’s “reasoning” included none of these facts.
I fear that his, and others’, continued contortions of fault-finding toward an honorable man, a great president, President Obama, must be found elsewhere.
W. Scott Parker
Greensboro
Spend more time on job, less on TV
Politicians need to spend less time on Fox News, MSNBC, ABC, etc., talking about the problems we have and promoting their books, and more time in the Senate or the House of Representatives solving these problems!
Do I hear an Amen?
Rick O’Reilly
Greensboro
